Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,515,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $33,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 189.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $23.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.13.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 65.25%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.