Swiss National Bank Has $35.98 Million Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 380,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $35,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 97.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,328 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $125,090,000 after purchasing an additional 651,530 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 625,959 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $142,416,000 after purchasing an additional 600,657 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 22.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,058,584 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $287,170,000 after purchasing an additional 565,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth about $45,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.78.

In other news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $121.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 63.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.52. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 104.17%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

