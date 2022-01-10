Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Entegris were worth $37,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Entegris by 105.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 91,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after purchasing an additional 47,168 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Entegris by 132.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Entegris by 12.8% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Entegris by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,419,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,573,000 after purchasing an additional 84,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Entegris by 8.4% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.55.

In related news, Director James Gentilcore sold 18,498 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total value of $2,404,370.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 20,246 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $2,789,696.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,131 shares of company stock worth $7,702,628. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $132.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.12. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.50 and a 52-week high of $158.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.11.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The firm had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 11.59%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

