Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 826,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 23,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $30,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 106,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 3.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 5.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 45.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

GIL opened at $41.60 on Monday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.33. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.48.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 24.51%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

