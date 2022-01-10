Swiss National Bank Sells 23,300 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 755,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $35,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TAP. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.91.

NYSE:TAP opened at $50.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.72. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is -66.02%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.