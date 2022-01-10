Swiss National Bank Sells 31,300 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 674,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $32,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LSXMK. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $49.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.70. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $56.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.72 and a beta of 1.22.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

