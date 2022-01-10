Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 681,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $41,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 135.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the second quarter worth $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 166.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth $67,000. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bentley Systems stock opened at $42.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $38.63 and a one year high of $71.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 129.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.30 and its 200 day moving average is $58.64.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.39% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $248.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $2,757,448.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 3,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $199,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.91.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

