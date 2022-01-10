Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,853 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $7,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 22.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,713,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,093,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,752,000 after acquiring an additional 776,240 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,347,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,044,000 after acquiring an additional 567,567 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 3.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,645,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,257,000 after acquiring an additional 117,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,095,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,056,000 after acquiring an additional 34,722 shares in the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $399,916.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $190,694.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,104 shares of company stock worth $599,818 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $91.80 on Monday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a one year low of $69.53 and a one year high of $104.18. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.25.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYNH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upgraded Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.86.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

