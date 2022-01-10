SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 112,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $11,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,110,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $109.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.56. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.36 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93.

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $135,564.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $110,658.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,655 shares of company stock valued at $385,089. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNX shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.88.

SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

