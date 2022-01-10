Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Anaplan by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Anaplan by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Anaplan by 2,348.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAN has been the subject of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.90.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $2,736,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $460,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,724 shares of company stock valued at $6,426,067. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLAN opened at $44.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.57 and a beta of 1.96. Anaplan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.68.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

