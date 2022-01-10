Synovus Financial Corp Has $596,000 Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 20.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,187 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 36.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 323 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.20.

Shares of EA opened at $131.78 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.08 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $99,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total transaction of $383,594.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,684,870 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

