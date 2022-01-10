Synovus Financial Corp Has $689,000 Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 74.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,413 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 39,802 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,340 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.0% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,756 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 35.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 32,146 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 79.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,582 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LUV. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.28.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $45.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $38.66 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -907.00, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.99) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

