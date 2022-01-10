Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 16.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 2,156.9% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 133.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $96.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.16 and a 52-week high of $154.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.62.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.67.

In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $529,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 11,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,526,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,621 shares of company stock worth $22,670,353 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.