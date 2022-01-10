Synovus Financial Corp Sells 1,485 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSM. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on WSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.96.

NYSE WSM opened at $150.86 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.36 and a 12 month high of $223.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.51.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $3,978,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $10,543,900. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.