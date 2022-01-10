Synovus Financial Corp Sells 3,476 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 16.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital began coverage on Corteva in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.94.

NYSE CTVA opened at $48.42 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.54. The stock has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

