Syntropy (NOIA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $826,835.00

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 10th. Syntropy has a market capitalization of $130.17 million and approximately $826,835.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Syntropy has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Syntropy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000639 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Syntropy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00063761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005371 BTC.

Syntropy Coin Profile

Syntropy (NOIA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 511,967,610 coins. Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Syntropy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syntropy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syntropy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.