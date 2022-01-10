Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.70.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average is $27.89. The stock has a market cap of $377.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.05. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.54 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, Director Samira Beckwith sold 2,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $34,123.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 3,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $53,560.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 520,944 shares of company stock valued at $7,173,682 over the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRHC. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.5% in the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

