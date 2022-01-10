Tachyon Protocol Price Reaches $0.0521 on Top Exchanges (IPX)

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One Tachyon Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0521 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar. Tachyon Protocol has a market capitalization of $13.90 million and $1.03 million worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tachyon Protocol alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000442 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000395 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00113561 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000605 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Tachyon Protocol

IPX is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. Tachyon Protocol’s official website is tachyon.eco . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

