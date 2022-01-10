Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Shares Gap Up to $123.50

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $123.50, but opened at $126.41. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares last traded at $124.78, with a volume of 73,993 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.01.

The firm has a market cap of $644.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.81.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 37.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.85%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 265,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,846,000 after purchasing an additional 25,590 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 129.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 95.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.8% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 108,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares in the last quarter.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

