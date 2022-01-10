Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Short Interest Update

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 403,300 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the November 30th total of 530,800 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 890,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Takung Art in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Takung Art in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Takung Art by 746.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takung Art in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, United Maritime Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Takung Art by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 17,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TKAT stock opened at $3.45 on Monday. Takung Art has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $74.11. The stock has a market cap of $48.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.99.

Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takung Art had a negative return on equity of 105.51% and a negative net margin of 171.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter.

Takung Art Co, Ltd. Operates international online trading platform that provides state-of-the-art and convenient services for various types of artworks. The firm provides a way for art collectors and investors to acquire shared ownership in Asian and other fine art – including paintings, calligraphies, jewellery and precious gems.

