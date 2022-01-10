Tapmydata Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.00 (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 9th. In the last week, Tapmydata has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tapmydata has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $1.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tapmydata coin can currently be bought for $0.0729 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tapmydata alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.82 or 0.00361527 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00014239 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00008914 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000963 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00018782 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000029 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Tapmydata Coin Profile

Tapmydata (TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,243,872 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tapmydata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tapmydata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tapmydata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tapmydata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.