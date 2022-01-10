Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder and land developer engaged in building single-family detached and attached homes for first-time buyers, move-up families to luxury and active adult customers. The company operates under the Taylor Morrison brand, Monarch brand and Darling Homes brand. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on TMHC. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.80.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $30.84 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.92.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 25,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $898,954.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO C. David Cone sold 8,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $263,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,755 shares of company stock worth $7,682,975 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,248,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 578,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,916,000 after buying an additional 153,063 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 115,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 44,118 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

