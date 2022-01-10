TD Asset Management Inc. Has $35.37 Million Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Molina Healthcare worth $35,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,732,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 134.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 311,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,417,000 after purchasing an additional 178,155 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 119.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 300,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,086,000 after purchasing an additional 163,354 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 6,585.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 117,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,776,000 after acquiring an additional 115,906 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $23,878,000. 93.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MOH shares. Stephens raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.71.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $91,503.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOH opened at $289.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.73. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.81 and a 1-year high of $328.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $304.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.