TD Asset Management Inc. Has $41 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,443 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $41,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,657,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,955,379,000 after purchasing an additional 702,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Waters by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,680,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $926,507,000 after buying an additional 109,830 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Waters by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,267,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,178,000 after buying an additional 239,299 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Waters by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $365,655,000 after buying an additional 26,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Waters by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,010,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $349,256,000 after buying an additional 23,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAT opened at $347.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.86. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $258.91 and a 12-month high of $428.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $349.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $369.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.