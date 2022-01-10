TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 26,222 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,222 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Exponent worth $38,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 4.2% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 3.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent by 3.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total transaction of $62,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $341,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,953 shares of company stock valued at $476,775 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXPO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $103.56 on Monday. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.13 and a 52-week high of $127.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66 and a beta of 0.39.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Exponent had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Exponent’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

