TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,614 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,614 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $33,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 63.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 138.9% during the third quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $4,778,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Deere & Company by 11.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 96,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $378.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a one year low of $278.95 and a one year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.67.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

