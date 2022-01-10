TD Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,317 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up about 0.7% of TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $5,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 158,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after buying an additional 22,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $82.03 on Monday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $65.07 and a twelve month high of $85.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

