TD Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 698 iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMCG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,925,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $22,422,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $18,581,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $14,188,000. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $12,312,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF stock opened at $68.57 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $76.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.55.

