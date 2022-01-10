TD Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

TD Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,730 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 2.2% of TD Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $18,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,140,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,840,000 after purchasing an additional 824,242 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,214.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 841,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,817,000 after purchasing an additional 777,061 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,928,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,429,000 after purchasing an additional 626,600 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,226,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2,947.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 558,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after buying an additional 539,732 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $78.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.80. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.