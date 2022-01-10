TD Capital Management LLC Invests $214,000 in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of QQQJ opened at $31.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.06. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $29.91 and a twelve month high of $36.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

