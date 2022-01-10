TD Capital Management LLC Sells 1,617 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

TD Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 57.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at $221,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

FTSM opened at $59.78 on Monday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $60.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.017 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.