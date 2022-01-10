TD Capital Management LLC Sells 20,585 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

TD Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,131,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,585 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 11.3% of TD Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $92,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $80.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.72. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.38 and a twelve month high of $82.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

