TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the November 30th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TTDKY opened at $39.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. TDK has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $58.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. TDK had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TDK will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TDK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.

