TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the November 30th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TTDKY opened at $39.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. TDK has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $58.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. TDK had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TDK will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.
About TDK
TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.
