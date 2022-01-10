TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.50.

TTGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

TechTarget stock opened at $84.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.75 and a beta of 0.87. TechTarget has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $111.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.01 and its 200 day moving average is $86.71.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $69.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.82 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TechTarget will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 33,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $3,398,670.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 18,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total value of $1,634,268.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,729 shares of company stock valued at $13,776,066 over the last 90 days. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTGT. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 62.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 820.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

