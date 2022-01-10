Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 531,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,753 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $13,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 72.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 152,124 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 31.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 88,922.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 125,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 125,381 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at $1,119,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.1% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 156,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on TECK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised Teck Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.78.

Teck Resources stock opened at $30.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.56 and its 200-day moving average is $25.25. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $30.45.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.0399 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.68%.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.