Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the November 30th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of TGEN opened at $1.26 on Monday. Tecogen has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.00 and a beta of 0.42.

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Tecogen had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $5.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tecogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

About Tecogen

Tecogen, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of cogeneration and combined heat and power products. It operates through the Products and Services, and Energy Production segments. The Products and Services segment designs, manufactures, and retails industrial and commercial cogeneration systems.

