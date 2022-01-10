TELA Bio, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.25) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:TELA)

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for TELA Bio in a research note issued on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Weiner expects that the company will earn ($2.25) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TELA Bio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

TELA stock opened at $12.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.32. The firm has a market cap of $178.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.66. TELA Bio has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.50.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.05). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 84.60% and a negative net margin of 121.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TELA. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in TELA Bio by 0.7% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,392,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TELA Bio by 0.6% during the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 443,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in TELA Bio by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 401,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after buying an additional 159,530 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 264,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 227,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,088 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $63,243.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 47,038 shares of company stock valued at $583,283 in the last ninety days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

