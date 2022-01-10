Templeton Global Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:GIM)

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0345 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

Templeton Global Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 6.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE GIM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,517. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.42. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $5.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Templeton Global Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,494,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,505 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.11% of Templeton Global Income Fund worth $8,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.76% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

