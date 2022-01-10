Terra Trading Down 27.7% Over Last Week (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $67.38 or 0.00165700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a total market cap of $24.10 billion and $2.20 billion worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00009627 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006003 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 829,311,665 coins and its circulating supply is 357,730,846 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

