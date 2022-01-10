Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Raised by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 146.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,146 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,627 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 4.4% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,055,683,000 after acquiring an additional 334,675 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,179 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Tesla by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,243,615,000 after purchasing an additional 297,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,574,365,000 after purchasing an additional 31,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 676,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,185.89, for a total transaction of $802,624,582.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total value of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,292,621 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,554,314 in the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla stock traded down $22.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,004.26. 482,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,646,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,073.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $859.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 325.00, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tesla’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tesla from $236.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. increased their price objective on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $892.29.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

