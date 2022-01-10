Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the November 30th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 418,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.28.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $66.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.49. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $54.27 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.83.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 16,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,402.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James H. Browning bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.56 per share, for a total transaction of $59,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 31,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,577 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 192,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,635,000 after acquiring an additional 22,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,750,000 after buying an additional 13,322 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 49,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

