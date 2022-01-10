TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Downgraded to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TFII. Desjardins increased their target price on TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a positive rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.68.

TFII opened at $102.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.61. TFI International has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $120.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.41.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. TFI International’s quarterly revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 15.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the third quarter worth about $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the third quarter worth about $522,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the second quarter worth about $694,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of TFI International by 3.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

