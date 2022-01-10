The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Holdings Increased by Broadleaf Partners LLC

Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 2.7% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,519,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,860,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 107,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.24.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $395.75. 80,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.64. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $270.62 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.19%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

