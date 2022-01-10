The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target to $15.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BBBY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.77.

BBBY traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.69. 183,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,801,883. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Fleming purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $192,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 17,500 shares of company stock worth $344,900. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,887 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,965 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

