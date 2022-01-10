The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates GBX 2,600 Price Target for Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,600 ($35.04) price target on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,150 ($28.97) to GBX 2,100 ($28.30) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,200 ($29.65) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($40.43) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,300 ($30.99) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,038 ($27.46) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,297 ($30.95).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of LON:RDSB opened at GBX 1,739 ($23.43) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 1,227 ($16.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,813.40 ($24.44). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,648.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,552.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £133.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.69%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.