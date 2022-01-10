The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

DNNGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Monday, October 4th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a 1,015.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ørsted A/S from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ørsted A/S has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,015.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNNGY opened at $37.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.83. Ørsted A/S has a one year low of $36.96 and a one year high of $76.47.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

