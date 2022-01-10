The Mission Group’s (TMG) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of The Mission Group (LON:TMG) in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

The Mission Group stock opened at GBX 64 ($0.86) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 66.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 72.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £58.25 million and a PE ratio of 71.11. The Mission Group has a 12-month low of GBX 60.50 ($0.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 91.75 ($1.24).

About The Mission Group

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services specializing in the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

