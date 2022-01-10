The Mission Group’s (TMG) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of The Mission Group (LON:TMG) in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
The Mission Group stock opened at GBX 64 ($0.86) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 66.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 72.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £58.25 million and a PE ratio of 71.11. The Mission Group has a 12-month low of GBX 60.50 ($0.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 91.75 ($1.24).
About The Mission Group
