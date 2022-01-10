The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.10 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) will post $5.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.06 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group reported sales of $4.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full year sales of $19.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.15 billion to $19.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $20.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.96 billion to $20.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 EPS.

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $229.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.25.

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,507 shares of company stock worth $1,745,255. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 16,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNC stock traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $222.45. 151,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,521,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $94.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $141.60 and a 1-year high of $224.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.65 and its 200 day moving average is $196.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.20%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

