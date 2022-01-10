The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.2% of Camden National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 232.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,540,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 59,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 374.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after buying an additional 30,970 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.44.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $162.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.42. The company has a market capitalization of $393.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $165.32.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

