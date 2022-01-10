The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock Holdings Increased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 699,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,190 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.12% of Progressive worth $63,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,109,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109,230 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Progressive by 49.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,429,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,220,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106,627 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth approximately $260,938,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Progressive by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $691,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the third quarter worth approximately $91,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $208,567.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $4,645,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,257 shares of company stock valued at $7,353,332. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.42.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $109.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $109.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.81%.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

